Malawi: Mzimba Police Station Gets PPE From Chinese Construction Company

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aliko Munde

Zhejiang Communications Construction Company and Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Mzimba Police Station to support its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presenting the items on Friday, the company's health, safety and human resource manager Liu Fei said they gave the police the PPE in recognition of their support towards its company in the district.

"Again, Mzimba Police is playing a pivotal role in providing security in the district. However, they are at high risk of catching the virus; hence, the donation," he said.

On the same day, MRCS also donated a 30-litre bucket and a carton of 144 Lifebuoy tablet soap to the station.

MRCS Mzimba Division council member Kondwani Chirwa said there was a mutual relationship between the organisation and the law enforcers.

Mzimba Police Station general duties officer Esther Msowoya thanked the company and MRCS for the donation.

"This is a motivation to police officers in the district as they will feel safe to work. We will use the equipment for the intended purpose. We appeal to other well-wishers for more support," she said.

