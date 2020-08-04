Namibia: Five Nabbed Over Wild Cat Skins

FIVE suspects were arrested last week for contravening the Controlled Wildlife Products and Trade Act after they were allegedly found in possession of lion and leopard skins.

A total of eight suspects were arrested and charged with wildlife crimes.

This is according to the weekly wildlife crime report, jointly compiled by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism's intelligence and investigation unit, and the Namibian Police's Protected Resources Division.

The report indicated a total of three new cases were registered during the week of 27 July and 2 August.

At Katima Mulilo, a suspect was arrested last Tuesday when reportedly found in possession of a lion skin. In a separate incident, four suspects were apprehended at China Town in Windhoek on Saturday when they were said to be found in possession of three leopard skins.

"The suspects were found in possession of controlled protected game products which they presented to an undercover police agent for sale without a permit," the incident report detailed.

All five suspects are Namibian.

In Windhoek, three suspects were arrested last Monday when they were allegedly found in possession of a live pangolin.

Pangolins are listed as a high-value species, along with rhinos and elephants.

The suspects were also charged with resisting arrest and defeating the course of justice. All three are Namibian.

While incidents of wildlife crime continue amid the country's Covid-19 restrictions, many record the seizure of products, mainly animal skins.

During the week of 20 to 26 July, six of the 13 suspects arrested and charged were purportedly found in possession of animal skins.

Four suspects arrested in Windhoek on 21 July were said to be found in possession of four pangolin skins and one live pangolin.

In a separate incident, two suspects were apprehended at Wanaheda for reportedly being in possession of a lion skin and a cheetah skin.

Other incidents recorded that week include the seizure of seven oryx carcasses, two rhino horns, one live vervet monkey, two elephant tusks and four vehicles.