Namibia: Five Nabbed Over Wild Cat Skins

4 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

FIVE suspects were arrested last week for contravening the Controlled Wildlife Products and Trade Act after they were allegedly found in possession of lion and leopard skins.

A total of eight suspects were arrested and charged with wildlife crimes.

This is according to the weekly wildlife crime report, jointly compiled by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism's intelligence and investigation unit, and the Namibian Police's Protected Resources Division.

The report indicated a total of three new cases were registered during the week of 27 July and 2 August.

At Katima Mulilo, a suspect was arrested last Tuesday when reportedly found in possession of a lion skin. In a separate incident, four suspects were apprehended at China Town in Windhoek on Saturday when they were said to be found in possession of three leopard skins.

"The suspects were found in possession of controlled protected game products which they presented to an undercover police agent for sale without a permit," the incident report detailed.

All five suspects are Namibian.

In Windhoek, three suspects were arrested last Monday when they were allegedly found in possession of a live pangolin.

Pangolins are listed as a high-value species, along with rhinos and elephants.

The suspects were also charged with resisting arrest and defeating the course of justice. All three are Namibian.

While incidents of wildlife crime continue amid the country's Covid-19 restrictions, many record the seizure of products, mainly animal skins.

During the week of 20 to 26 July, six of the 13 suspects arrested and charged were purportedly found in possession of animal skins.

Four suspects arrested in Windhoek on 21 July were said to be found in possession of four pangolin skins and one live pangolin.

In a separate incident, two suspects were apprehended at Wanaheda for reportedly being in possession of a lion skin and a cheetah skin.

Other incidents recorded that week include the seizure of seven oryx carcasses, two rhino horns, one live vervet monkey, two elephant tusks and four vehicles.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.