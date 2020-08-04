South Africa: Bronville, Kopanong and Virginia SAPS Temporarily Closed

press release

The communities being served by Bronville, Kopanong and Virginia police stations are hereby informed that these offices are closed after members tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

SAPS Bronville's CSC will temporarily operate from United Apostolic Faith church and the number to be used during closure is 082 466 6708.

SAPS Kopanong's CSC will operate from the Victim Empowerment Centre situated at the back of the police station.

Numbers to be used for emergency are:

Station Commander: 082 370 9600

Detective Commander: 082 301 6383

SAPS Virginia's CSC will operate from the Detective Building located in Civic road and alternative numbers to be used are:

CSC: 057-9108280/1

Station Commander: 079 505 3222

Visible Policing Commander: 082 465 3011

The buildings will be disinfected and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols. The community will be informed once the buildings are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.