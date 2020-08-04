South Africa: Police Seek Next of Kin of Attempted Murder Victim, Port Elizabeth

press release

Algoa Park detectives are urgently trying to trace the next of kin of a man who was shot last night, 3 August 2020 in Tromp Street in Missionvale.

It is alleged that at about 19:30 police responded to a complaint of shooting in Tromp Street. On arrival they found a man between 40-50 years old lying on the ground. He sustained a gunshot wound to his face. At this stage circumstances, suspects and motive are unknown. Due to his nature of injuries, he is unable to communicate.

The man is unknown in the area and police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing his next of kin or may know his identity to contact D/W/O Errol Kleinhans at SAPS Algoa Park on 083 243 4567 or 041 401 1061 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. A case of attempted murder is under investigation.