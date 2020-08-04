South Africa: Guptas, Brian Molefe Head a Rogue's Gallery Pursued By Eskom, Siu to Recover R3.8 Billion

analysis

Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit have finally taken action against its former executives, the Gupta family and their associates, launching a civil suit to recoup R3.8-billion that the energy parastatal says was illegally diverted to help the Guptas purchase Optimum Coal. The move comes as law enforcement agencies have been slow to act on allegations of State Capture.

The list of defendants on Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) summons issued in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday reads like a rogue's list of characters allegedly involved in the capture and looting of the energy giant.

It names former CEO Brian Molefe, former CFO Anoj Singh, former acting CEO and group executive of generation Matshela Koko and former legal head turned whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels. Board chairperson Ben Ngubane and board members Chwayita Mabude and Mark Vivian Pamensky are listed, along with former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Then, of course, there are the Gupta brothers - Rajesh, Atul and Ajay - and their associate Salim Essa.

Eskom and the SIU are pursuing the 12 defendants to recover R3.8-billion "illegally diverted" from Eskom to support their purchase of Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH) in 2016, a...