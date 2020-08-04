South Africa: Can Ramaphosa Tame His Corrupt Hyenas? This Chart of 25 Mega Scandals Dogging the ANC Says He Can't

4 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

ANC and the criminal justice system fail to secure full accountability in 24 of 25 mega scandals.

I breathed a sigh of relief when President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote his weekly letter to the nation calling out the hyenas feeding on Covid-19 relief and promising to skin them using a "fusion centre" of nine anti-graft agencies.

'They'd better watch their arses now," I thought in reference to the civil servants, children and other extended families of politicians gorging at the trough of Covid-19 relief funds.

Then, upon reflection and even after I tried to cajole myself out of the instinct to cynicism which so corrodes the heart, I realised that this sense of relief is not justified.

The newsletter was really only words, though, to soothe a public getting increasingly jagged-edged about Ramaphosa's ability to deliver on the reform and era of integrity he has repeatedly promised.

Take a look at the chart of historical ANC scandals which I keep.

Despite Ramaphosa promising an era of clean government and an end to corruption, in fact, three major scandals including the chowing of Covid-19 relief money have emerged under him. And his administration has failed to secure a single act of substantive...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

