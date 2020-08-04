South Africa: Can Ramaphosa Tame His Corrupt Hyenas? This Chart of 25 Mega Scandals Dogging the ANC Says He Can't

analysis

ANC and the criminal justice system fail to secure full accountability in 24 of 25 mega scandals.

I breathed a sigh of relief when President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote his weekly letter to the nation calling out the hyenas feeding on Covid-19 relief and promising to skin them using a "fusion centre" of nine anti-graft agencies.

'They'd better watch their arses now," I thought in reference to the civil servants, children and other extended families of politicians gorging at the trough of Covid-19 relief funds.

Then, upon reflection and even after I tried to cajole myself out of the instinct to cynicism which so corrodes the heart, I realised that this sense of relief is not justified.

The newsletter was really only words, though, to soothe a public getting increasingly jagged-edged about Ramaphosa's ability to deliver on the reform and era of integrity he has repeatedly promised.

Take a look at the chart of historical ANC scandals which I keep.

Despite Ramaphosa promising an era of clean government and an end to corruption, in fact, three major scandals including the chowing of Covid-19 relief money have emerged under him. And his administration has failed to secure a single act of substantive...