Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Border Shut Down As 12 Officials Test Covid-19 Positive

Faizel Slamang/GroundUp
Beitbridge border crossing (file photo).
4 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Twelve Zimbabwe Beitbridge boarder officials have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, causing the brief closure of the border to facilitate disinfection.

In a statement, Freight, Logistics and Customs Agencies Association official, Khathutshena Ragimana, confirmed one of the busiest border posts in the SADC region was closing temporarily Monday from 1400hrs to 2000hrs.

"ZIMRA (Zimbabwe Revenue Authority) reports 12 positive COVID-19 cases on their side of the port. Therefore, the port will be closed between 1400hrs to 2000hrs today for decontamination.

"From 12h00 no movement of cargo," said the South African official.

However, ZIMRA could not readily confirm the development as its spokespersons were not available for comment.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown was declared March this year, Zimbabwean border posts, just like those of many other world countries, have remained closed except for movement of cargo.

