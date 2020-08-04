Zimbabwe: I'm Under Attack - Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday said he is under a coordinated attack from people and countries who do not want to see his administration achieving the goals it set to develop the country.

Addressing a surprise press conference at State House, Mnangagwa said the opposition parties, which he called terrorist groups, have been working in cahoots with some of his members and other countries to sabotage his administration.

He said there were 'dark forces' both in and outside Zimbabwe which are working to divide the country but warned that he will deal with any attempts to destabilise the country.

This comes after Zimbabwe has attracted global sympathy following gross human rights in the wake of a thwarted demonstration which was scheduled for last week.

"My administration has faced many hurdles and attacks since its inauguration and these include the divisive politics of some opposition elements, the illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, drought and most recently, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

He said other elements include local currency manipulation and detractors who fear that his government will succeed.

"All this was meant to undermine our projected growth and stability as a result, we have had to constantly recalibrate our compass to ensure that we remain on course and that the standard of life for the majority of our society gets better," Mnangagwa said.

He said he will defeat the attacks to destabilise the society which he blamed on 'a few rogue Zimbabweans acting in league with foreign detractors.'

He further said the reforms, opening up, liberalization and modernization his government began shall continue with an accelerated pace. while warning those who promote hate and disharmony whom he said will never win.

"The bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems shall be flashed out. Good shall triumph over evil.

"We make no apologies for fixing our systems across the socio-economic and political spectrum," Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe has been receiving a lot of goodwill from across the world with high profile people standing with the country in the wake of gross human rights abuses by the government on the opposition and civil society members.

More than a dozen people were arrested and tortured at the hands of state agents in connection with last week's demonstration which was suppressed by the security forces.

Those arrested include renowned novelist Tsitsi Dangarembgwa, MDC A Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu, whose nephew was abducted found four days later with serious injuries.

Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono were also arrested prior to the demonstration, a move which was received by widespread condemnation.

The latest crackdown on opposition and critics of the government have raised ire with celebrities and sports personalities across the world standing with the country on social media using the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag, which as of yesterday was trending in most parts of the world.

However, Mnangagwa said his government Is unrelenting in seeing that the country remains peaceful through his legislative frameworks.