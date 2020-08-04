Malawi: Njira Documentary Sparks Interest in Catchment Management

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Sam Majamanda

Njira documentary on integrated watershed management projects has inspired catchment management committees in five micro-catchment areas of the Enhanced Public Works Programme (EPWP) in Phalombe.

After watching the documentary, which portrays best practices from Balaka and Machinga districts on Friday, the committees pledged to produce successful outcomes in the projects.

Sombani Micro-catchment leader Eunice Nasiyaya said the documentary changed their perceptions towards the EPWP projects.

At first, we thought what was being suggested by the National Local Governance Finance Committee [NLGFC]-funded programme was difficult. But after watching what our friends have done in Machinga and Balaka, we feel like we can do even more," she said.

On his part, Phalombe district forestry officer Moses Mtambo said the interest the committees showed in the project was encouraging as it promises success once the project rolls out.

"Catchment management committees are critical to the programme's success; hence, the need for them to be equipped with knowledge and experiences that will assist them to better lead in the implementation process," he said.

In Phalombe, the EPWP project is expected to facilitate several environmental conservation projects.

