Tanzania: Emirates Resumes Flights to Dar

EMIRATES, leading global airline, has resumed flight to Dar es Salaam and landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport over the weekend.

The flights between Dar es Salaam and Dubai, however, will operate twice a week on Emirates' Boeing 777-300ER from daily frequencies before Covid-19 outbreak.

Emirates Country Manager for Tanzania Mr Majid Al Falasi said they are delighted to resume operations to Dar which they have been flying for the last 20 year.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the authorities for their support to begin serving travellers once again," Mr Al Falasi said in a releases yesterday.

The Manager said Dubai re-opening and being a key destination for travellers from Tanzania, amongst other destinations on their network.

"... We have implemented the necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and employees," he said.

This month, Emirates' passenger network is serving 68 destinations - including seven points in Africa - offering customers around the world more convenient connections via Dubai.

Last week, Emirates became the first airline to offer its passengers free cover for Covid-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs, when they fly to any destination.

This cover was offered by Emirates free of cost to its customers regardless of class of travel or destination. It is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020.