Tanzania: Minister - Intensify Research to Help Farmers Raise Yields

THE Minister of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments, Mr Selemani Jafo has called for intensified agricultural research to effectively contribute and increase production yields to farmers.

The Minister issued the call at the launch of agricultural exhibition 'Nanenane' day at Nzuguni grounds in Dodoma yesterday.

He said there is a need for researchers to reach farmers countrywide with helpful information that would foster the improvements of their crop productions.

"Research must provide answers as to why farmers are still harvesting low in their fields and suggest new measures, which would increase production and raise their incomes," he added.

However, according to the Minister Nanenane exhibition provides a wide range of opportunities, farmers should visit and tap to maximize their crop outputs.

He requested farmers to at least use 75 per cent of the knowledge gained from such shows to improve production in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries industry.

Mr Jafo said East Africa and Southern African regions have all been hit by the wave of the respiratory infections disease-coronavirus pandemic and slowed their food productions.

"It's fortunate that we have defeated the pandemic and this should help us to tap into market potentials in the neighbouring countries," he noted.

In a related development, the Minister called upon the residents to diversify their economic activities, which would woo investments.

The minister was optimistic that should the country increase investment areas in fish and beef processing factories, it would create more jobs and uplift their economic statuses.

Mr Jaffo, however, lauded initiatives that have been applied to ensure some crops such as cashew nuts are grown in other regions such as Singida and Kigoma.

Commenting, Singida Regional Commissioner Dr Rehema Nchimbi said her region is now among region, which grow cashew nuts.

She further said the region has potentials to sustain avocado farming, and earn farmers good yields twice per year in every harvest.

There are so far 25,500 hectares of cashew plantations in Manyoni, Itigi and Ikungi districts.

On his part, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Dr Binilith Mahenge called upon the general public and residents of the region to utilize the farmers' exhibition to acquire new developments in the key sector.