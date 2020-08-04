Tanzania: Minister - Intensify Research to Help Farmers Raise Yields

4 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa in Dodoma

THE Minister of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments, Mr Selemani Jafo has called for intensified agricultural research to effectively contribute and increase production yields to farmers.

The Minister issued the call at the launch of agricultural exhibition 'Nanenane' day at Nzuguni grounds in Dodoma yesterday.

He said there is a need for researchers to reach farmers countrywide with helpful information that would foster the improvements of their crop productions.

"Research must provide answers as to why farmers are still harvesting low in their fields and suggest new measures, which would increase production and raise their incomes," he added.

However, according to the Minister Nanenane exhibition provides a wide range of opportunities, farmers should visit and tap to maximize their crop outputs.

He requested farmers to at least use 75 per cent of the knowledge gained from such shows to improve production in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries industry.

Mr Jafo said East Africa and Southern African regions have all been hit by the wave of the respiratory infections disease-coronavirus pandemic and slowed their food productions.

"It's fortunate that we have defeated the pandemic and this should help us to tap into market potentials in the neighbouring countries," he noted.

In a related development, the Minister called upon the residents to diversify their economic activities, which would woo investments.

The minister was optimistic that should the country increase investment areas in fish and beef processing factories, it would create more jobs and uplift their economic statuses.

Mr Jaffo, however, lauded initiatives that have been applied to ensure some crops such as cashew nuts are grown in other regions such as Singida and Kigoma.

Commenting, Singida Regional Commissioner Dr Rehema Nchimbi said her region is now among region, which grow cashew nuts.

She further said the region has potentials to sustain avocado farming, and earn farmers good yields twice per year in every harvest.

There are so far 25,500 hectares of cashew plantations in Manyoni, Itigi and Ikungi districts.

On his part, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Dr Binilith Mahenge called upon the general public and residents of the region to utilize the farmers' exhibition to acquire new developments in the key sector.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.