Tanzania: TFF Slaps Eymael 8m/ - Fine, Two-Year Ban

4 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

FORMER Young Africans coach Luc Eymael has been banned for two years and fined 8m/- by the Disciplinary Committee of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) for his recent inflammatory and racist comments.

The announcement was made yesterday by TFF through their official Instagram page which has since attracted mixed reactions from people on social media outlets.

Others are wondering about where the two years ban will be applied considering that he already left the country to his native country Belgium.

Eymael, who was sent packing immediately after the incident, allegedly accused Yanga fans of being illiterate and that what they know is to screech like monkeys and bark like dogs.

The 60-year-old Belgian was sacked by the Jangwani Street-based giants a week ago for alleged racist remarks when he compared the country's fans to monkeys in an astonishing tirade.

Eymael made the remarks immediately after Yanga had secured a 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar, which saw the team drop from the second spot in the 20-team league table, by tearing into the club's supporters, whom he claimed were ignorant about football and lambasted the conditions he had been working in since arriving in Tanzania.

The TFF has now issued a statement confirming they have decided to ban the coach for two years and also fine him 8m/- for his uncouth conduct.

"The TFF disciplinary committee has decided to ban coach Eymael for two years and also fine him 8m/- for the racist comments he made towards Yanga fans," stated the statement by TFF.

Eymael has previously worked in South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia.

