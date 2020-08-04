Tanzania: Simba Arrival Halts Business in Dar

4 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

USUAL business were halted for a while yesterday at Kariakoo in Dar es Salaam as champions Simba SC paraded their third title of the season in a fascinating style, celebrating with passionate fans who came out in big numbers.

This time around, it was the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) silverware which they won on Sunday after a 2-1 victory over Namungo FC at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

Simba players boarded a well decorated vehicle which was branded Treble Champions 2020, showing off the glittering ASFC to thousands of their fans who congregated outside the club's building which sit at the heart of Kariakoo.

As players danced aboard the vehicle, fans chanted various names of players present on the parade vehicle, cerebrating massive successes recorded by their team this term.

The procession started from Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) all the way to the club's headquarters with players clearly seen at the back of the vehicle waving to fans who lined up at specific spots along the highway road.

However, Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck could not block his players from boarding the open vehicle like the way he did when they returned back from Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi where they were presented their last season's Vodacom Premier League trophy.

On the day, upon landing at JNIA, Vandenbroeck could not allow the players to parade the trophy using the stand by open vehicle on condition that they were having a very important ASFC semifinals game against traditional rivals Young Africans three days later hence he ordered them to board a Coaster and went straight to camp.

Immediately after that, mixed reactions emerged from people with many applauding him (Vandenbroeck) for his decision saying if he had permitted the players to celebrate, then chances to beat Yanga could have been limited.

As such, Simba celebrated the top flight league title after a heavy 4-1 victory over Yanga which saw the latter being eliminated from the ASFC hence finishing last season empty handed.

Untouchable Simba have managed to win the Community Shield, top flight league and ASFC in that order. They should however bring together their efforts to lift the giant CAF Champions League to become kings of Africa next season.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.