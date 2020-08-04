Tanzania: Simba Arrival Halts Business in Dar

USUAL business were halted for a while yesterday at Kariakoo in Dar es Salaam as champions Simba SC paraded their third title of the season in a fascinating style, celebrating with passionate fans who came out in big numbers.

This time around, it was the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) silverware which they won on Sunday after a 2-1 victory over Namungo FC at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

Simba players boarded a well decorated vehicle which was branded Treble Champions 2020, showing off the glittering ASFC to thousands of their fans who congregated outside the club's building which sit at the heart of Kariakoo.

As players danced aboard the vehicle, fans chanted various names of players present on the parade vehicle, cerebrating massive successes recorded by their team this term.

The procession started from Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) all the way to the club's headquarters with players clearly seen at the back of the vehicle waving to fans who lined up at specific spots along the highway road.

However, Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck could not block his players from boarding the open vehicle like the way he did when they returned back from Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi where they were presented their last season's Vodacom Premier League trophy.

On the day, upon landing at JNIA, Vandenbroeck could not allow the players to parade the trophy using the stand by open vehicle on condition that they were having a very important ASFC semifinals game against traditional rivals Young Africans three days later hence he ordered them to board a Coaster and went straight to camp.

Immediately after that, mixed reactions emerged from people with many applauding him (Vandenbroeck) for his decision saying if he had permitted the players to celebrate, then chances to beat Yanga could have been limited.

As such, Simba celebrated the top flight league title after a heavy 4-1 victory over Yanga which saw the latter being eliminated from the ASFC hence finishing last season empty handed.

Untouchable Simba have managed to win the Community Shield, top flight league and ASFC in that order. They should however bring together their efforts to lift the giant CAF Champions League to become kings of Africa next season.