Malawi: Chilima to Re-Engage Mtambo On Reforms Roadmap in New Ministry

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has advised Minister of Civic Education and National Unity that he will be engaged in a separate meeting to discuss the set up of the ministry and a further roadmap of the reforms that the new ministry will be embarking on.

Chilima said in his briefings on discussions with Minister on on Public Sector Reforms he heads.

He said the Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity, whose mandate is to civic educate Malawians on various social and economic issues has outlined three reform areas that include institutional and legal reforms being a new ministry.

On his part, Mtambo said seeks an urgent set up of an Advisory Team to support fast-track the processes of setting up a functional Ministry.

He also wants to institute a legal and policy framework for the Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity stipulating its mandate and establish an institutional framework for the Ministry with reference to working relationships with the government machinery.

Mtambo said his ministry wants to develop a coordinated programme and strategy to mobilize citizens against corruption, fraud, overpricing wastage and inefficiencies in public service.

"Corruption is affecting development; citizens have not taken an active part in fighting corruption; there is no sense of ownership of government resources and public goods," he pointed out.

"We want to create a new mindset and political culture where citizens own government and directly feel the pain when public resources and goods are misappropriated," added the minister.

Mtambo said his ministry want to develop an innovative radio programme in collaboration with Ministry of Information and the Anti-Corruption Bureau on state broadcaster MBC that provides updates, information and mobilise citizens to get engaged in the fight against corruption.

He also wants to coordinate civic education efforts on Covid-19, climate change, gender-based violence, economic literacy and other critical issues with various stakeholders in an effort to realize government vision and policies.

Mtambo said Public reforms programme is an opportunity for the Veep to support the reforms and the establishment of a well-staffed and equipped functional Ministry of Civic Education and Peace and National Unity.

