Morocco: Throne Day - HM the King Receives Congratulatory Message From Algerian President

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI received a congratulatory message from president of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the 21st anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His glorious ancestors.

In this message, the Algerian president expresses his sincere congratulations and best wishes to HM the King and further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Moroccan people.

The Algerian head of State takes this opportunity to reaffirm the depth of the bonds of sincere fraternity that unite the two brotherly peoples, marked by the values of mutual assistance rooted in common history, expressing his firm determination to continue to work to further strengthen the relations of fraternity, good neighborliness and cooperation uniting the two brotherly peoples.