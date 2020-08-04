Morocco: Throne Day - HM the King Receives Congratulatory Message From Algerian President

4 August 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI received a congratulatory message from president of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the 21st anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His glorious ancestors.

In this message, the Algerian president expresses his sincere congratulations and best wishes to HM the King and further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Moroccan people.

The Algerian head of State takes this opportunity to reaffirm the depth of the bonds of sincere fraternity that unite the two brotherly peoples, marked by the values of mutual assistance rooted in common history, expressing his firm determination to continue to work to further strengthen the relations of fraternity, good neighborliness and cooperation uniting the two brotherly peoples.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.