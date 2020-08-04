Zimbabwe: OK Zimbabwe Cancels Grand Challenge Promotion Due to Covid-19

4 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Leading retail chain, OK Zimbabwe has cancelled its headline annual promotion, the Grand Challenge promotion due to the ongoing Covid19 pandemic lockdowns.

In a statement, the group's company secretary Margaret Munyuru said this year they could not run the biggest annual promotion, the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion, because of the disruption caused by COVID-19.

She said revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was below prior year by 13 %.

Sales volumes for the quarter were 32.7% below the same period in prior year while profit margins remained within expectations.

"The business environment continued to be challenging due to instability in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown measures limited trading hours and the movement of people," she said.

Munyuru said the reduction in operating hours disrupted production and supply to the stores as well as constrained activity.

"Currency depreciation resulted in frequent price increases in a situation of limited disposable incomes, leading to subdued demand. Generally, however, the stores were reasonably stocked since the lockdown started on 30th March 2020," she said.

"Currency depreciation resulted in frequent price increases in a situation of limited disposable incomes, leading to subdued demand. Generally, however, the stores were reasonably stocked since the lockdown started on 30th March 2020."

To minimise the impact of the pandemic and the lockdown the company continues with monitoring the following measures like providing personal protective equipment to all staff; temperature checks of staff, customers and other stakeholders on entering the company premises.

The leading supermarket said it will continue to allow a limited number of customers in the stores at any one time to promote and maintain social distancing.

"With assistance from public health practitioners, enhance hygienic procedures including provision of sanitisers, hand washing facilities for use by both staff and our customers and increased frequency of cleaning of facilities. Engaging suppliers to ensure availability of merchandise for trading in the stores," Munyuru added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.