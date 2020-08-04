Malawi: Chilima Calls for Action On Youth Employment Crisis in Malawi

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has asked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to immediately move into action to tackle the youth employment crisis with specific youth empowerment interventions.

In his briefing after meeting Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama and officials from his ministry as part of updates on Public Sector Reforms he heads, the Vice-President said he noted that on the six reform areas that the ministry is undertaking, the Youth Department did not have any reform areas when the youth constitute over 70 percent of the country's population

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, suggested that a ministry that focuses on the youth should not lack funding because that is tantamount to ignoring 70 percent of the population.

"Going forward, the ministry would like to introduce a flagship youth programme to holistically address youth empowerment and construct infrastructure across the country for recreation purposes for the youth," said Chilima.

But the Vice-President, who also championed the reforms from 2014 before he was stripped of the functions after falling out with then president Peter Mutharika and Democratic Progressive Party, also challenged the ministry to take advantage of the K75 billion loan that the administration of President Lazarus Chakwera will be implementing so that the youth must benefit.

"The ministry should stand out as representatives of the biggest demographic group in the country," said Chilima.

He continued: "As a way forward, I have advised the ministry to categorise the six areas of reform that the ministry presented into administrative, legislative and functional and then resubmit for further review."

Meanwhile, Msungama said the reform areas the ministry is undertaking include the establishment of a sports marketing department, revision of management structure for sports, establishment of a National Sports Development Fund and development of standard guidelines for sports infrastructure.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.