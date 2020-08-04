Malawi: Bushiri Frustrated Again By SA Court - Reserves Judgment On Appeal for Fast-Track Trial

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times
By Chomi Khumalo

Just a week after court postponed South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri 's case to October, the same court has again reserved a ruling on an appeal where the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church leader asked the court to speed up his trial.

On Thursday last week, Bushiri's lawyers filed a Leave to Appeal the decision of the High Court to postpone his case to October 16.

Briefing his followers on Monday regarding the outcome of the case, Bushiri said: "My lawyers timeously filed all papers, including Heads of Arguments, and furnished to the Court all submissions and reasons particularly with regard to the fact that the Judge postponed the case to 16 October 2020 for pre-trial contrary to both parties application to have matter struck off the roll or as per state request to have matter postpone for trial next year."

Bushiri added that it was astonishingly shocking, that the State Prosecutors once again were not ready to proceed.

"To our detriment the same Judge postponed the hearing to afford the Prosecution an opportunity to file their papers. This ruling came amid the fact that Prosecutors knew well in advance that they ought to have filled their answering papers, but instead failed to do so," said Bushiri.

However, Bushiri assured his followers that he and his wife, Mary, are resolute that they believe in the justice system and that the truth shall, one day prevail.

Bushiri and wife, Mary, were arrested in February 2019 by a team of 16 white officers from the Hawks on fraud and money laundering accusation.

The Hawks, led by three State prosecutors, have on three occasions, appearing before a white judge, failed to give Bushiri and his wife a trial on accounts of still gathering evidence.

