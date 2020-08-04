Malawi: Kamuzu Central Hospital Runs Out of Covid-19 Isolation Space As Malawi Cases Soar

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe has run out of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic isolation space and treatment centre.

Hospital administrator Jonathan Ngoma said all the 15 bed space is already taken up.

"We are supposed to have 15 Covid-19 patients but we are currently having 21 of them.

"We are engaging the ministry of Health on the matter," he said.

Ngoma suggested the government needs to identify a new isolation and treatment centre in Lilongwe apart from the referral hospital.

He said apart from lack of space, the Covid-19 patients are increasingly facing lack of oxygen, drugs and human resource.

Malawi on Monday registered 42 new virus cases, 101 new recoveries and no new deaths..

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce Dr John Phuka said out of the new cases, 22 are locally transmitted infections and 20 are imported infections.

Meanwhile, infectious disease specialist Titus Divala said many people in the country may be infected with the pandemic and that the situation was becoming scary.

"The bad news from this is that local transmission is very high, However, the number of deaths is far smaller than expected.

"If the epidemic was to behave as it did in Europe or China, we would have registered a lot of deaths by now," said Dival in quotes reported by The Nation, the country's leading daily newspaper.

He was commenting on Covid-19 surveys locally that indicates that there could be mire cases that those officially reported largey because there are many who are asymptomatic and able to spread the virus to other unsuspecting persons.

He said what is needed is for the country to invest in solutions; local research, local modelling, local innovations, local social science and local economics.

While authorities are being asked to raise the bar infighting the pandemic, Malawi citizens are also persuaded to play a role in staying safe, observing social and physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands with soap regulary - Distance, Mask and Wash!

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.