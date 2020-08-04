Lesotho: Netcare, Govt in Fresh Tšepong Fight

4 August 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Nthatuoa Koeshe

Top South African healthcare provider, Netcare Group, has filed a High Court application to compel the government to settle a M686 million debt it says it is owed for operating the Queen 'Mamohato Memorial Hospital (QMMH) on behalf of the state.

Netcare's general manager Christoffel Smith filed the application on behalf of Netcare, the biggest company in the Tšepong Consortium which runs QMMH on behalf of the government.

Netcare has a 40 percent stake in the Tšepong Consortium. Four other companies, namely, Afri'nnai Health of South Africa, Excel Health, Women Investment and D10 Investments (all from Lesotho), hold the remaining shares.

QMMH is said to be facing serious financial challenges which Netcare has blamed on the government's alleged failure to pay its debts to the consortium.

In his court papers, Netcare's Mr Smith alleges that the consortium is owed M 686 million by the government which has refused to pay up over the years despite being repeatedly asked to do so.

He said the consortium is insolvent and cannot continue its operations without receiving payments from the government. The application has also exposed divisions among the members of the consortium with Mr Smith alleging that the Tšepong board of directors has inexplicably refused to sue the government for its failure to pay up.

"The plaintiff is not aware of any lawful reason entitling the first defendant to refuse to pay or to delay the payment of the indebtedness," Mr Smith states on behalf of Netcare.

"Tšepong is insolvent and cannot continue with its business as usual without receiving payment of the indebtedness from the first defendant.

"The board of directors of Tšepong refuses without lawful reasons to institute a claim for payment of the indebtedness against the first defendant (Lesotho government), who has made infrequent and part payments on invoices but who has to date not raised any valid defence to the plaintiff's demands for payment.

"No other shareholder/s nor any directors will institute a claim against the first defendant for payment of the indebtedness... It is in the interests of Tšepong that the commencement and continuance of these proceedings are not left to the directors or to the determination of the shareholders as a whole."

Mr Smith alleges that the debts have accrued over the years due to the government's failure to fully pay for clinical and operational services provided by the consortium at QMMH.

"Tšepong would provide the clinical and operational services to the first defendant...

"Tšepong would submit a Value Added Tax (VAT) invoice to the first defendant on a monthly basis which the first defendant would pay within 30 days by electronic payment into Tšepong's bank account...

"Tšepong submitted the VAT invoices to the first defendant on a monthly basis. Payment of the invoices was due within 30 days thereof. The first defendant did not dispute the invoices. The first defendant failed to pay the invoices.

"In the circumstances, the first defendant is indebted to the Tšepong to the sum of M 686.073.373 together with default interest thereon. Despite demand, the first defendant fails, refuses and/or neglects to pay the indebtedness to Tšepong," Mr Smith states in his application.

Share

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.