Zimbabwe: MP Mnangagwa Tests Positive for Covid-19, Pleads for Vigilance, Prayers

ZANU-PF Harare South Member of Parliament Tongai Mnangagwa has become the first prominent person in the country to announce testing positive for Covid-19.

Mnangagwa, nephew to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, made the announcement in a constituency WhatsApp group Monday.

"It is with great dismay that I have to deliver this news to you my friends and colleagues," said the legislator.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19 and I am appealing to everyone who has been in contact with me to take precautionary measures and get tested and/or go into isolation whilst practising all the safety precautions.

"This is not something easy, it deters you from your loved ones and also affects the people around you that love you. It's is not a situation I would want anyone to be in.

"It's a painful road, having to get up each day and hope to make it to the next."

Mnangagwa added, "I sometimes experience pain that is so excruciating that I feel like letting go.

"This disease has taken away our loved ones and continues to do so and this is sad.

"It would not be fair for me not to open up because I know I work with a lot of people and I do not want to see them lose their lives. I also owe it to the electorate who voted for me to get into Parliament to represent them.

"I am appealing to you to take this seriously as a nation, we are under attack from this deadly pandemic. Let us all stay vigilant and stay safe, this pandemic is taking lives. Kindly continue praying with and for me in this period.

"Protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions. Follow advice provided by your local health authority."

The revelation by the lawmaker comes few days after the Zimbabwean parliament was last week forced to suspend business after some MPs had tested positive for the global pandemic.

