Zimbabwe: Govt Warns Hospitals Demanding Covid-19 Test Records From New Patients

4 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Government has warned all public and private hospitals refusing to admit patients who present without Covid-19 test results.

In a statement, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said concerned health facilities were contravening the Public Health Act.

Mutsvangwa said the National Taskforce has directed that all hospitals will admit patients without the pre-requirement of a Covid-19 test and proceed to do a PCR test on admission.

"The Taskforce was informed that some private and public institutions are refusing to admit patients who have no Covid-19 test results.

"This is contrary to provisions of the Public Health Act and Government warns those medical facilities who have been contravening this Act.

"All hospitals both public and private should admit all patients without the pre-requirement of a Covid-19 test and proceed to do a PCR test on admission.

"The latter will determine whether the patient will be further managed in the green or red zone," the statement reads.

For the past couple of months, patients seeking admission to public and private hospitals have been finding it difficult to receive unconditional help after the health facilities have been demanding coronavirus test results before being taken in.

This has since forced the majority poor to die at home due to prohibitive costs involved in carrying out tests.

Meanwhile, the Harare Rapid Response Teams conducted tests Monday at Mbare Musika and of the people tested, 7 (8.75%) were positive.

Said the ministerial taskforce in its statement, "It was also noted that there is high risks posed by these markets which include: crowding of clients, poor sanitation conditions for vendors and no easy donning of masks by the general public and vendors."

Government has also discouraged some errant behaviours by traders within informal markets.

"This errant behaviour in the form of continued disregard of COVID19 containment measures which includes physical distancing, wearing of face masks and sanitization is also being witnessed in public spaces such as supermarkets, malls and banking halls," said Mutsvangwa.

"In light of the above, 4 additional teams Rapid Response Teams are now being established, 2 for Chitungwiza, 1 for Ruwa and 1 for Epworth.

"Treasury has allocated Harare ZWL$10 million, Bulawayo ZWL$6 million and Chitungwiza ZWL$2.5 million for the COVID19 teams especially for Rapid Response Teams," read the statement.

"My fellow Zimbabweans, COVID19 is real and let us not expose ourselves through reckless and errant behaviour which will not only affect you as an individual, but your loved ones and the nation at large."

