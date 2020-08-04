Lesotho: Swallows Get Lifeline

4 August 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Moorosi Tsiane

SWALLOWS caretaker coach Mahlomola Moea says his side must employ a different strategy if they are to survive relegation next season.

The Mazenod outfit got a lifeline a fortnight ago when the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) resolved to end the league in its current state with no relegations. The decision was forced by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which has ravaged the world.

Soccer leagues were suspended in mid-March this year and at the time, Swallows were anchoring the 14-team Econet Premier League table with six points from 18 matches and eight matches to play.

Second from the bottom was Lijabatho with 13 points and the resolution means that both teams will not be relegated. Instead, Premier League teams will be increased to 16 next season.

Swallows survived the chop on the last day of the season last year beating LCS 1-0. However, nothing has changed in the side's form this season.

Moea told the Lesotho Times that they were happy to remain in the league and were already hard at work resolving the team's shortcomings.

"I can't say it is a lifeline as such because we still had eight matches to play and we were still hoping to survive.

"However, our position in the league was not good and the management is working flat out to resolve such issues."

Moea said one of their biggest problems was the lack of stability in the coaching department. The side had been chopping and changing coaches before Moea arrived in the middle of the season.

"We have also failed to retain players due to lack of finances. However, management is working hard to resolve the challenges. Letters have been sent to different corporates whom we hope to partner with since we need a strong financial backing.

"For next season, we need a clear structure so that we can retain players and also boost our team with quality players. Other teams have fared better because they employ fulltime coaches but we do not have one. That means the coach cannot have adequate time with the players.

"I am only in this position on an interim basis but the team requires a full-time coach. We will give whoever comes on board all the support he needs," Moea said.

