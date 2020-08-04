South Africa: Blackouts Will Continue Until Illegal Connections Are Removed, Warns Ward Councillor

4 August 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nompendulo Ngubane

"The area is dark and it is dangerous for those who return from work at night"

Roads in Snathing, Unit H in Pietermaritzburg were barricaded with burning tyres on Tuesday by about 50 protesters demanding that power be restored immediately. The area has been without electricity for ten days after a substation exploded.

This is not the first time residents have taken to the streets over blackouts in Snathing. In June, roads to surrounding areas and schools were also shutdown due to the sporadic outages.

Ward councillor Sipho Madonda on Monday told GroundUp that Eskom refused to fix the substation which regularly explodes due to illegal connections made by residents.

Community member Andile Kheswa said they took to the streets when Madonda did not attend a meeting they had arranged. "We wanted to tell him what we are going through for many days," he said.

"We bath using cold water. Our phones are off because we can't charge them. Some of us are unable to do anything. The area is dark and it is dangerous for those who return from work at night," said Kheswa.

Another protester who asked not to be named said, "We are tired. Residents have tried all they can. Communication with our ward councillor has failed. The only message these leaders pay attention to is when we burn tyres. We decided to take our frustration to the streets. They will notice and hear."

But Madonda said he had met the residents. "I broke the regulations and met with four members of the community. I explained to them what Eskom said about the blackouts. Today (Tuesday) I went and spoke to Eskom. The substation has exploded. According to what I was told, this is a result of many illegal connections in Unit H. They refuse to fix it until the community disconnects the illegal connections," said Madonda.

By mid afternoon, police had dispersed the protesters using teargas to open the road.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.