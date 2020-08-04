Namibia: Wildflower Blooms in the South

4 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

Parts of southern Namibia at Klein Aus Vista Lodge near Aus settlement in //Kharas region have erupted into a carpet of wild flowers after winter rains in the area.

Gondwana Collection Namibia in a media statement issued yesterday said the minimal winter rains recorded in the area have transformed parts of this usually arid landscape into a nearly unrecognisable wonderland.

"Five different species of vibrant blue, purple and yellow blossoms are blooming, offering a wondrous natural spectacle unlike any other," the statement reads.

There are predominantly seven species of flowers that grow in that part of southern Namibia and paint the landscape in yellow and violet.

