South Africa: Mangaung Police Station Temporarily Closed

press release

Mangaung SAPS is temporarily closed once more for decontamination after another Covid-19 related incident was confirmed. The community will on the interim be assisted from a mobile Venue Operational Centre that is placed outside the police station.

For any emergencies and complaints they can contact the Station Commander, Brig Winnie Mokalake at 082 491 3029 or Colonel Lefela at 063 688 2692.

The community will be informed once the station is operational again. The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience caused.