South Africa: Judge Makhubele Finally Appears - to Request a Postponement

The former chairperson of the board of control at Prasa, Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele, appeared before the Zondo commission on Monday, but, once again, the session was marked by requests for postponements, frustrations and finally, an adjournment.

On Monday 3 August the former chairperson of the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele, finally appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. Expected to detail what happened at the rail agency during her tenure between October 2017 and March 2018, Makhubele instead again requested a postponement of her testimony.

She had been due to appear at the commission on Friday 24 July, but her testimony was postponed as she was "emotionally unwell" as a result of a car accident the previous evening.

On Friday, the chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, ordered Makhubele to submit papers in response to allegations made against her by various people, including Martha Ngoye and Fanie Dingiswayo from the legal department at Prasa, who have previously testified, and Zackie Achmat from the activist coalition #UniteBehind, who is due to testify at the commission. Zondo also ordered Makhubele to appear...