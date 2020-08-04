South Africa: Former Sassa Official and Accomplice Sentenced Over R1.2 Million Fraud

3 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Eastern Cape, Major General Obed Ngwenya has welcomed the sentence imposed on Nombuso Lynette Dlamini (44) and Siyasanga Gqamane (31) by the Mbizana Regional Court on Friday, 31 July 2020.

Dlamini, a former administration clerk at the South African Social Service Agency (SASSA), defrauded the state approximately R1.2 million between 2006 and 2011. The Hawks investigation revealed that Dlamini and her accomplice Gqamane created, captured and approved fictitious social grants using other unsuspecting people's identity documents.

Furthermore, they also opened bank accounts using the ID numbers and the fictitious names used when capturing the applications. The social grant were then deposited into those accounts. Their fraudulent activities were uncovered in 2011 and upon their arrest, multiple bank cards were found in their possession.

Nombuso Dlamini was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, of which 2 years was suspended for 5 years with stringent conditions. Meanwhile, Gqamane was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment, of which 2 years was suspended for 5 years with stringent conditions.

