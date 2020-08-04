South Africa: Drug Dealer Bust With Heroin

press release

Persistence by police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit to root out drug trade in the province is continuing in earnest. The team is working tirelessly to remove drugs from our streets and put drug dealers behind bars.

Yesterday, 3 August 2020 the police officers approached a 26-year-old man after investigations into drug activities in the Bayview area. The man was found with 1150 capsules of heroin at an informal settlement on Unity Avenue in Bayview. He was immediately arrested and the drugs were seized. He was detained at the Bayview police station where he was charged for possession of drugs. He is expected to appear at the Chatsworth Magistrates' Court today. The recovered drugs have an estimated street value of R34 000-00.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the arrest.