South Africa: Persistent High-Level Corruption At SAPS Robs South Africans of Right to Safety in a Violent Society

4 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

At least R56-million was illegally siphoned off the police budget in just one matter involving eight high-ranking SAPS members who were arrested in a pre-dawn raid in June 2020. Corruption in SAPS and other law enforcement agencies deprives South Africans of their right to safety and security.

While former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane might be challenging his dismissal from the SAPS, this brand of top-level endemic corruption in the country's law enforcement agencies has cost South African society dearly.

From the hundreds of children felled by stray bullets in gang-controlled regions in the Western Cape, to the lack of internet access by the Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigations Unit, to the SAPS member who is shot four times with a stolen police weapon while the SAPS itself runs low on ammunition, corruption in the SAPS is a threat to the health and well-being of South African society.

One would be hard-pressed to name a single high-profile bust by the much-trumpeted Anti-Gang Unit of the leaders of any of the numerous gangs which are known to control the criminal underworld as well as the taxi industry.

The capture and crippling of the SAPS as well as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.