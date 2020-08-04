South Africa: Persistent High-Level Corruption At SAPS Robs South Africans of Right to Safety in a Violent Society

analysis

At least R56-million was illegally siphoned off the police budget in just one matter involving eight high-ranking SAPS members who were arrested in a pre-dawn raid in June 2020. Corruption in SAPS and other law enforcement agencies deprives South Africans of their right to safety and security.

While former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane might be challenging his dismissal from the SAPS, this brand of top-level endemic corruption in the country's law enforcement agencies has cost South African society dearly.

From the hundreds of children felled by stray bullets in gang-controlled regions in the Western Cape, to the lack of internet access by the Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigations Unit, to the SAPS member who is shot four times with a stolen police weapon while the SAPS itself runs low on ammunition, corruption in the SAPS is a threat to the health and well-being of South African society.

One would be hard-pressed to name a single high-profile bust by the much-trumpeted Anti-Gang Unit of the leaders of any of the numerous gangs which are known to control the criminal underworld as well as the taxi industry.

The capture and crippling of the SAPS as well as...