South Africa: Trio Appear in Court for Copper Cable Theft

press release

An intelligence driven operation by the police in Wolmaransstad led to the arrest of Tebogo 'Chivalo' Phutiagae (37), Lucky Senwedi (19) and Sebusiso Mnanzuya (37) and their subsequent appearance before the Wolmaransstad District Court on Monday, 03 August 2020.

The accused's court appearance came after they were intercepted and found in possession of suspected stolen property on Saturday, 01 August 2020 at Skietpan Farm just outside Wolmaransstad. The accused were driving in a white Toyota Tazz when they were stopped for a search.

The value of the cable confiscated is estimated to be R30 000.00. The accused were remanded in custody and they are expected to appear again at the same court on Monday, 31 August 2020 for formal bail application.