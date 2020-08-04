South Africa: Culpable Homicide Opened After Three People Died During Collision Involving a Taxi and Truck

3 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Giyani have opened a case of culpable homicide after three people died during a head collision between a truck and a taxi along the D3738 Giyani road between Xawela and Nkomo villages yesterday, Sunday 02 August 2020 at about 14:25.

The accident, which left ten passengers seriously injured, took place when the driver of the truck laden with river sand allegedly lost control of the vehicle which swerved into the opposite lane and collided head on with a Toyota Quantum carrying 13 passengers.

All passengers were immediately taken to the local hospital with serious injuries where two passengers and the taxi driver succumbed to the injuries sustained. The truck driver was not injured.

The cause of the accident will be determined by the unfolding police investigations. The process of identifying the deceased has already begun.

