Gambia Registers 95 New Cases, One New Death From Covid-19 Bringing Total Confirmed Cases to 498

The Gambia has registered ninety-five new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases ever confirmed in the country to four hundred and ninety-eight. One new death was also registered which also brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to nine.

According to the Health Ministry Officials, this is the highest reported number of cases of COVID-19 within a single day, since the outbreak of the Virus in the country on 17th March 2020; that currently there are five hundred and twenty-nine persons in quarantine, with four hundred and fourteen as active cases, nine deaths and forty-three probable cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said only a fraction of the new cases were imported ones; that the bulk of the new cases were locally transmitted.

"A significant proportion of these resulted from the mass institutional tests conducted on staff of Medical Research Council (MRC) and Sharab Medical Center," he said.

Director Njai said one COVID-19 patient out of thirty-two active cases being managed at the Medical MRC's isolation center, have absconded; that no new recovery of the Novel Coronavirus was recorded.

Njai said four hundred and thirty-four laboratory test results were received from MRCG and NPHL; that of these, three hundred and thirty-three tested negative (both new and repeat cases) as ninety-five returned positive with six inconclusive or probable tests.

"Eleven persons were newly taken into quarantine and twenty were discharged," he said.