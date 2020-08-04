Gambia Registers 95 New Cases, One New Death From Covid-19 Bringing Total Confirmed Cases to 498

4 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has registered ninety-five new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases ever confirmed in the country to four hundred and ninety-eight. One new death was also registered which also brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to nine.

According to the Health Ministry Officials, this is the highest reported number of cases of COVID-19 within a single day, since the outbreak of the Virus in the country on 17th March 2020; that currently there are five hundred and twenty-nine persons in quarantine, with four hundred and fourteen as active cases, nine deaths and forty-three probable cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said only a fraction of the new cases were imported ones; that the bulk of the new cases were locally transmitted.

"A significant proportion of these resulted from the mass institutional tests conducted on staff of Medical Research Council (MRC) and Sharab Medical Center," he said.

Director Njai said one COVID-19 patient out of thirty-two active cases being managed at the Medical MRC's isolation center, have absconded; that no new recovery of the Novel Coronavirus was recorded.

Njai said four hundred and thirty-four laboratory test results were received from MRCG and NPHL; that of these, three hundred and thirty-three tested negative (both new and repeat cases) as ninety-five returned positive with six inconclusive or probable tests.

"Eleven persons were newly taken into quarantine and twenty were discharged," he said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.