Gambia: Japan Donates D770 Million to Boost Gambia's Rural Water Supply

The Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, has indicated that the Government of The Gambia through its High Commission in Dakar, Senegal, on Monday July 27th 2020, signed a rural water supply project with the Government of Japan. The project which is said to be valued at 770 Million Dalasi is earmarked for the promotion of sustainable development and livelihoods of Gambians in rural communities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to Senegal, His Excellency Ebrima Ousmane Ndure, described the gesture as a huge generosity and solidarity from the Government of Japan; that it is a reflection of Japanese culture which is based on the principles of South/South cooperation.

"We in The Gambia have followed with very great interest, the positive developments taking place in Japan, a country that continues to be a pride for humanity. We are all aware of the Japanese Government's relentless efforts in pursuit of global peace and development," Ambassador Ndure said.

He informed the Japanese that the Government of The Gambia, under the leadership of President Adama Barrow, recognises with appreciation the Japanese Government's enormous contribution towards the strengthening of the bonds of solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two countries; that this has been clearly manifested by Japan's invaluable assistance to the Gambia through Food Assistance and various projects funded by the Japanese Government in the fields of agriculture, health, fisheries, education, amongst others, and the recent donation of 115,956 bags of rice and procurement of tractors and farming implements from the Japanese KR2 Funds; that Japan is a key development partner for The Gambia.

On his part, the Ambassador of Japan to The Gambia resident in Dakar, His Excellency Arai Tatsuo, recalled that the decision to extend the gesture was borne out of the fact that Gambia's access rate to safe water is 88% in urban areas and 68% in rural areas.

Ambassador Tatsuo said the population of The Gambia is growing rapidly with an annual growth rate of around 3% and as a result, the water demand has increased significantly as the population increases and water supply facilities have not been able to keep up with the water demand; that in view of the importance of cooperation in the water sector, the Government of Japan has provided the three grant aid projects for the construction of water supply facilities and the procurement of materials and equipment for "the Rural Water Supply Project (1990-1995:The Phase I),"Rural Water Supply Project Phase II (2004-2008) and "the Rural Water Supply Project Phase III (2009-2012) for a total of 45 sites.

He assured that Japan will continue to support the Government and people of The Gambia in their socio-economic development endeavours.