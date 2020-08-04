Malawi: Govt Sets Aside Money for Malawi Prison Warders Risk Allowances Amid Covid-19

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Government says it has set aside money for risk allowances for prison warders in view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Homeland Security minister Richard Chimwendo Banda broke the news on Tuesday when he visited Zomba prison.

"Let me assure you that the government will release the risk allowances for prison officers across the country very soon," he said.

He said with the outbreak of Coronavirus, prison officers are at great risk of contracting the disease, hence the need for risk allowances.

"Let me assure you that Government shares the same challenges that prison officers face especially with this COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, very soon all prison warders will start receiving their risk allowances," said Chimwendo.

Banda said government appreciates the great job prison warders do in the country's prisons.

The Minister further urged Prison Officers to be on top of their job by promoting professionalism.

He said government will make sure that all their challenges are addressed.

