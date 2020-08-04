Malawi: Ex-Minister Chiyembekeza Joins MCP After Dumping DPP

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former Minister of Agriculture Dr. Allan Chiyembekeza has dumped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He has since joined the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chiyembekeza made the announcement at a press conference held at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe Tuesday.

He said his decision to join MCP is in line with the wishes of people in his home district of Thyolo.

His decision to dump the DPP comes at a time the party is on the verge of disintegration following reports of looting, plunder of public resources and corruption by some members of the party.

Chiyembekeza was once member of parliament for the DPP in Thyolo.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.