Malawi: Ex-Minister Chiyembekeza Joins MCP After Dumping DPP

Former Minister of Agriculture Dr. Allan Chiyembekeza has dumped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He has since joined the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chiyembekeza made the announcement at a press conference held at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe Tuesday.

He said his decision to join MCP is in line with the wishes of people in his home district of Thyolo.

His decision to dump the DPP comes at a time the party is on the verge of disintegration following reports of looting, plunder of public resources and corruption by some members of the party.

Chiyembekeza was once member of parliament for the DPP in Thyolo.