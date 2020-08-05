West Africa: Fire Guts ECOWAS Commission in Abuja

5 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Some offices at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) secretariat in Abuja were damaged yesterday when a fire incident broke out at the commission.

Though details of the fire incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, a reliable source told THISDAY that the fire incident indeed occurred but was successfully put out.

When asked to give further details, he said he had no authority to speak on the incident.

"I have no details. I'm not even authorised to speak on this issue, I don't even have clearance to speak on this. There was fire incident, I have learnt because people have called to enquire. I made some necessary calls- there was but I have learnt it has been put out," the source said.

