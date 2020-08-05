Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 304 to 44,433

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Covid cases rise
5 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 304 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 44,433 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 896 to 910 in a single day.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 90 cases; Lagos, 59; Ondo, 39; Taraba, 18; Rivers, 17; Borno, 15; Adamawa, 12; Oyo, 11; Delta, nine; Edo, six; Bauchi, Osun, Ogun and Kwara, four each; Bayelsa, Plateau and Niger, three each; Nasarawa, two; while Kano recorded one case.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 44,433 cases of COVID-19. 31,851 patients have been discharged, while 910 persons have died."

