Kenya: Beyonce Wears Jewellery From Kenyan Designer in Her Latest Song

Kenyan jewellery designer Adele Dejak is among the designers whose creations have been worn by American singer Beyonce in the video of her latest song titled My Power.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone, Ms Dejak said that she was honoured to have gotten the opportunity to work with one of the world's greatest entertainers.

"I have been really lucky because I have a huge fanbase; over the years I have met people who love my brand, and just networking. I received an email from one of Beyonce's stylists asking us to send them some jewellery from our collection because Beyonce is going to do a video and they asked me if I was interested," said Adele.

"I immediately agreed. We did not even know when the shoot would be. The stylist said that they were interested in some of the bold pieces that we already have," she went on.

Most of the jewellery used include an assortment of bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

"We sent everything because we had a deadline. We sent lots of bracelets, necklaces, earrings, in fact in the video the backup singers are also wearing my jewellery," she went on.

Beyonce released the song 'My Power' on August 1, and already it has more than 90,000 views on Youtube.

The song will be among the songs in her latest album titled Black is King.

/// AD VIBES Overwhelmed with joy at my creations being featured in Beyoncé video MY POWER. Thanks so much for this initiative to promote African brands. We are all the Africa Renaissance* . Special thanks to @suzetteselman @beonciadunn @zerinaakers @black.owned.everything for your support. Totally emotional that people I have never met are bending over backwards to help #AdeleDejak + so many more. THANK YOU* . . . . . . @beyonce #beyonce #mypower #blackisking #blackparade #africanrenaissance #supportblackbusiness #fashionjewellery #africanfashion #fashionafrica #madeinafrica #madeinkenya #supportblackownedbusinesses

A post shared by A D E L E. D E J A K. (@adeledejak) on Aug 3, 2020 at 9:54am PDT