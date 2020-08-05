Kenya: Beyonce Wears Jewellery From Kenyan Designer in Her Latest Song

Pixabay
Kenya flag.
4 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Kenyan jewellery designer Adele Dejak is among the designers whose creations have been worn by American singer Beyonce in the video of her latest song titled My Power.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone, Ms Dejak said that she was honoured to have gotten the opportunity to work with one of the world's greatest entertainers.

"I have been really lucky because I have a huge fanbase; over the years I have met people who love my brand, and just networking. I received an email from one of Beyonce's stylists asking us to send them some jewellery from our collection because Beyonce is going to do a video and they asked me if I was interested," said Adele.

"I immediately agreed. We did not even know when the shoot would be. The stylist said that they were interested in some of the bold pieces that we already have," she went on.

Most of the jewellery used include an assortment of bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

"We sent everything because we had a deadline. We sent lots of bracelets, necklaces, earrings, in fact in the video the backup singers are also wearing my jewellery," she went on.

Beyonce released the song 'My Power' on August 1, and already it has more than 90,000 views on Youtube.

The song will be among the songs in her latest album titled Black is King.

View this post on Instagram

/// AD VIBES Overwhelmed with joy at my creations being featured in Beyoncé video MY POWER. Thanks so much for this initiative to promote African brands. We are all the Africa Renaissance* . Special thanks to @suzetteselman @beonciadunn @zerinaakers @black.owned.everything for your support. Totally emotional that people I have never met are bending over backwards to help #AdeleDejak + so many more. THANK YOU* . . . . . . @beyonce #beyonce #mypower #blackisking #blackparade #africanrenaissance #supportblackbusiness #fashionjewellery #africanfashion #fashionafrica #madeinafrica #madeinkenya #supportblackownedbusinesses

A post shared by A D E L E. D E J A K. (@adeledejak) on Aug 3, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

More on This
How Beyonce's Black Is King Showcases African Art
Victoria Kimani Salty About Kenyans Missing on Lion King Album
My Lion King Album is 'Love Letter to Africa' - Beyonce
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.