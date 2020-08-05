Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Deaths

5 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria recorded 304 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has said.

The agency said the figure, one of the lowest in the last two weeks, raised the total number of cases in the country to 44,433.

Despite the recent decline, the number of deaths on Tuesday was 14, raising the total to 910.

The country crossed the 800 death toll two weeks ago.

Nigeria has recorded daily cases below 500 since Friday, with Monday's tally of 288 the lowest in nearly two months.

Nearly 32, 000 recoveries have been recorded so far.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 20 states:

FCT-90 Lagos-59 Ondo-39 Taraba-18 Rivers-17 Borno-15 Adamawa-12 Oyo-11 Delta-9 Edo-6 Bauchi-4 Kwara-4 Ogun-4 Osun-4 Bayelsa-3 Plateau-3 Niger-3 Nasarawa-2 Kano-1

Even though Abuja had the highest daily figure of 90 on Tuesday, Lagos shares the highest burden of the disease in Nigeria with over 15, 000 cases and 192 deaths.

Abuja has had a little over 4, 000 cases with 44 deaths to become the country's second most impacted city by the virus.

Nearly 290, 000 people have been tested thus far in the country of over 200 million population.

Nigeria has lagged in testing people who show symptoms of the disease.

On April 28, the Nigerian government announced its target of testing at least two million people within the next three months.

The ambitious 90 days' target elapsed a few days ago, but Nigeria failed to cover at least 30 per cent of the two million tests.

Tagged:
