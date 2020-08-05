Malawians Discredit Newly Appointed State House Finance Director

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawians have taken up in various social media circles to discredit newly appointed director of finance for State Residences Gedion Kalumbu.

Those who want Kalumbu removed include diehard Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters.

They are accusing Kalumbu of soliciting sex for grades when he was lecturer at polytechnic.

Writes UK-based trained lawyer Mzondi Lungu on his Facebook wall: "The case (sex for grades) never saw the light of the day and he left for MCA (Malawi College of Accountancy) where he later became principle and allegedly squandered money and continued with his abuse of position by targeting students promising them grades."

Lungu says Kalumbu allegedly messed up Bullets finances and Sulom books.

There was no immediate comment from Kalumbu, the presidency or the Office of the President and Cabinet on the matter.

