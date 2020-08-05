Malawi: Cso Calls for Malawi Presidential Jet Sale Probe - Cdedi Against Selective Justice

A civil rights group Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) has called for a probe into the sale of a presidential jet by the Joyce Banda administration in 2013.

Cdedi says the Lazarus Chakwera government must probe the matter despite the fact that Banda is part of the Tonse alliance led government.

Acting executive director for the organization, Sylvester Namiwa says he is surprised that the current administration is only focusing on tracking down ills allegedly committed by the immediate past Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime only when it was obvious that some people connected to the Tonse Alliance government are equally culpable..

"Cdedi further wants truth exposed on the Mponela bed-gate scandal where beds were reportedly moved at night from Mponela Hospital to Mzimba District Hospital," he said.

Former state vice president Khumbo Kachali, who is now in Tonse alliance was allegedly involved in the bedgate.

Namiwa said Chakwera's administration should avoid advancing selective justice.

"As the Tonse Alliance [government] is busy cleaning up the mess the country is in, CDEDI would like to add onto the list the following issues that generated public interest in the past, but were not conclusively investigated and dealt with. The Tonse Alliance government should consider probing the sale of the presidential jet, which was bought by the late Bingu Wa Mutharika administration in 2009. The presidential jet was sold by the former president Dr. Joyce Banda's administration, but Malawians need to know how the proceeds from this deal benefitted the country," said Namiwa.

He further urges government to consider compensating Malawians who sustained injuries and lost property during the one-year demonstrations between May 2019 and May 2020.

The victims launched complaints at various police stations, but they are yet to be served.

Namiwa says CDEDI believes the Tonse government stance on cleaning up Malawi can only be taken seriously if the current administration was seen to be striking a balance in pursuing issues that involve both the current and previous regimes, and not the selective justice we are currently witnessing.

The Presidential Executive Assistant and Press Secretary, Sean Kampondeni, referred Nyasa Times to the Minister of Information Gospel Kazako who was not available for a comment.