Kenya: MoH Clears 587 Covid-19 Cases Including 500 Under Home-Based Care

4 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — A total of 587 COVID-19 patients, including 500 under home-based care, were cleared within 24 hours ending Tuesday after recovering form coronavirus.

The newly reported recoveries rose to 9,327, the total number of COVID-19 patients who have so far been discharged.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman during the daily briefing on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic commended health workers for their continued commitment and dedication, attributing the continued rise in recoveries to their efforts.

"It's a delight for us to inform you that 587 have recovered from the disease, out this number 500 are from home-based care while 87 are from various our various health care facilities," said Aman.

The ministry also reported 605 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 4,547 people tested within 24 hours, raising cumulative documented cases to 23,202.

Of the new cases, Aman said 27 are foreigners who are residents in the country.

Males accounted for 401 cases and females 204 cases, with the youngest case being a 2-month-old infant. The oldest is aged 99.

Nairobi leads with (373) cases followed by Kiambu with (35) cases, Migori (25), Busia (20), Narok (20), Kajiado (16), Laikipia (16), Nakuru (15), Kakamega (12), Uasin Gishu (11), Machakos (10), Mombasa (9), Samburu( 8), Turkana (7), Muranga (5), Kericho (5), Taita Taveta (3), Nyeri (2), Makueni (2), Kisumu (2), Kilifi (2), Elegeyo Marakwet (2), Siaya (1), Meru (1), Kitui (1), Isiolo (1) and Bungoma (1).

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 588 after six more patients succumbed to the virus, with stomach cancer, hypertension and diabetes listed as top triggers.

