Zimbabwe: Zimlive Editor's Nephew Appears Before Magistrates' Court As Ordered

4 August 2020
Media Institute of Southern Africa (Windhoek)
press release

Tawanda Muchehiwa nephew to ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu on 4 August 2020 appeared before the magistrates court in Zimbabwe's second city of Bulawayo in compliance with the directive by a High Court judge.

Following a habeas corpus application by MISA Zimbabwe through lawyer Nqobani Sithole, High Court judge Justice Makonese, on 1 August 2020, ordered the police to investigate Muchehiwa's whereabouts and produce the outcome to the Magistrates Court at Tredgold Building in Bulawayo within 72 hours.

Read: Zimlive editor's nephew dumped at place of residence

Read: Police ordered to investigate whereabouts of Zimlive editor's nephew

Read: Media lawyer Sithole files urgent chamber application

Muchehiwa was later found that evening on 1 August 2020 around 2200hr after he was 'dropped off' at his place of residence by suspected state security agents. He had been missing since 30 July 2020 following his arrest by the police, with his then known location being that of having been in their custody at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

According to lawyer Sithole, Muchehiwa arrived at the Magistrates Court in the company of his doctor due to his bad health condition which resulted from the torture he was reportedly subjected to during the time that he was missing.

Muchehiwa is still admitted at a private hospital in Bulawayo where he is receiving medical attention and the police are still investigating the matter.

Read the original article on MISA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Media Institute of Southern Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.