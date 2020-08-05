Kenya Records Highest Covid-19 Recoveries

4 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya announced Tuesday that 587 people had recovered from Covid-19, the highest number of recoveries in the country since it recorded its first positive case on March 13.

Previously, the highest number of Covid-19 recoveries recorded was 570. The total recoveries now stands at 9,327.

Of the 587 new recoveries 500 patients were on home-based care and 87 were in various hospitals across the country.

During the coronavirus update Tuesday, the Health ministry said 605 additional positive cases were recorded bringing the tally to 23,202.

Of the 605 new patients, 528 were Kenyans and 27 foreigners, the youngest a two-months-old infant and the oldest 99.

As of August 4, the country had tested a total of 322,923 samples for the new coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

