Gambia: State House Says Gambian President Barrow Tested Negative for Covid-19

4 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

State House said in a statement the President of the Gambia has tested negative for the deathly COVID-19.

"The public is hereby informed that H.E Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia has tested negative for the Coronavirus. The President's sample was taken on Thursday, 30th July 2020 and the results came out last night, Monday, 3rd August 2020," the press release sated.

The Office of the President seizes the opportunity to wish all those infected a speedy recovery and pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace.

Readers could recall that the Vice President of the Gambia Dr. Isatou Touray tested positive for the deadly coronaries (COVID-19) and as a result, Gambian President Adama Barrow went on self-isolation with immediate effect for two weeks.

Subsequently those that were closer to the vice president were advised to self-isolate including President Adama Barrow.

The Office of the President on Monday 3rd August 2020 also informed the general public that three Cabinet Ministers, Honourable Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mambureh Njie and Honourable Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Fafa Sanyang, and Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Amie Fabureh have tested positive for the deathly coronavirus epidemic.

