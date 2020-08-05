Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Dismisses Claims Muchinguri Covid-19 Positive

5 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU-PF has denied social media claims its national chair and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Tuesday tweet, Zanu PF said, "Let it be known that this is not only false, but misleading. While this pandemic is merciless with no regard to age or rank, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri is healthy, doing her duty in the #Covid-19 National Taskforce in fulfilment of the mandate given by HE President Mnangagwa."

Muchinguri-Kashiri touched a raw nerve recently when she gloated over the spread of coronavirus in European countries, linking the health calamity to God's punishment on countries that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

She has not apologised for the embarrassing comments.

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's closest political allies could have spoken too soon as Zimbabwe has also been hit by the global pandemic with recorded cases now 4 221 while related deaths stand at 81.

Meanwhile, Muchinguri-Kashiri has implored Zimbabweans to continue to take seriously the measures put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

