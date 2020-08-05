Sudan: Prof. Yasser Expresses Fears Over Progress of Renaissance Dam Negotiations.

4 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas, has sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation in South Africa regarding developments in the Ethiopian position on the negotiation process in the past few hours.

The minister considered that the message he received from his Ethiopian counterpart on August 4, raises serious concerns regarding the course of the current negotiations.

The Ethiopian Minister suggests that the agreement be only for the first filling of the Renaissance Dam; while linking the dam's long-term operation agreement to the conclusion of a comprehensive agreement on the Blue Nile waters.

The minister underlined that; this represents a major development and a change in the Ethiopian position that threatens the continuity of the negotiations process led by the African Union.

He stressed the seriousness of the risks posed by the dam to Sudan and its people, including environmental and social risks, and the safety of millions of residents of the banks of the Blue Nile.

Prof. Yasser stressed that Sudan would not accept linking the lives of 20 million of its citizens who live on the banks of the Blue Nile to reaching an agreement on the waters of the Blue Nile.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.