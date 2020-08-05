Sudan: Prof. Yasser Expresses Fears Over Progress of Renaissance Dam Negotiations.

Khartoum — Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas, has sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation in South Africa regarding developments in the Ethiopian position on the negotiation process in the past few hours.

The minister considered that the message he received from his Ethiopian counterpart on August 4, raises serious concerns regarding the course of the current negotiations.

The Ethiopian Minister suggests that the agreement be only for the first filling of the Renaissance Dam; while linking the dam's long-term operation agreement to the conclusion of a comprehensive agreement on the Blue Nile waters.

The minister underlined that; this represents a major development and a change in the Ethiopian position that threatens the continuity of the negotiations process led by the African Union.

He stressed the seriousness of the risks posed by the dam to Sudan and its people, including environmental and social risks, and the safety of millions of residents of the banks of the Blue Nile.

Prof. Yasser stressed that Sudan would not accept linking the lives of 20 million of its citizens who live on the banks of the Blue Nile to reaching an agreement on the waters of the Blue Nile.