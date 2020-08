Khartoum — The Flood Committee of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources has said the Blue Nile water levels increase in most of the sectors, while Khartoum- Khashm Al-Qirba -Atbara sector will witness stability.

Statement issued, Tuesday, by the ministry underlined that the committee called on the concerned authorities and citizens to take precautions and to be vigilant to preserve their lives and properties.