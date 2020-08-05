Somalia: Chinese Envoy Seeks Audience With Somaliland Leaders

4 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Chinese ambassador to Somalia, Mr Qin Jian, on Saturday travelled Hargeisa to seek audience with senior Somaliland government officials.

Radio Dalsan learnt that the Chinese ambassador met with senior officials of Somaliland's foreign affairs ministry and discussed their recent overtures to Taiwan, which Beijing considers as part of its territory.

Mr Qin's visit to Hargeisa came after Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu announced that they will.be opening a representative office in Hargeisa to boost "mutual ties" with the breakaway region.

Somalia considers Somaliland part of its territory, just as China demands Taiwan be considered part of One China policy.

By Tuesday, the Chinese Ambassador was still holed up in Hargeisa, reportedly waiting to meet Somaliland president Muse Bihi.

"The ambassador is stuck here in Hargeisa but hasn't yet met (President) Bihi, " a Radio Dalsan reporter said.

Sources indicated that that Mr Bihi was not ready to meet the Chinese diplomat, especially after Qin voiced strong comments in the wake of Hargeisa's overtures to Taiwan.

